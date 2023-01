Build 0.1.9.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10359786 · Last edited 19 January 2023 – 18:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Feature Development Update.

Added notification system and welcome notice.

Added consumable items Water & Mineral Salts.

Added Sol & Sun tick now saves as part of player save data.

Added repair UI popup when examining damaged vehicles.

Change: Ice Brine processes into water & brine salts.

Change: Save file format revised for long term development.

Change: Starting location revised.

Change: Sky now changes color with day & night.

Change: Revised metallic factor in object shaders.

Change: Mini-Map brightness reduced

Internal Game Engine revisions.

Added notice system for displaying various alerts or info.

Core internal stat system revised for long term development.

Core player save data revised for improved usage and stability.

Core terrain engine Alpha revision is considered complete.

*Core UIX rendering data was revised for critical alpha testing.