GTFO update for 19 January 2023

New prisoner apparel granted

The Outwear PM8 backpack will not lighten the immense mental burden that the prisoners carry with them. Neither does it give you or your teammates more capacity to carry medipacks or ammunition. It just looks good and sometimes that’s all you need. And the only thing stopping you from getting it is completing any expedition before the 31st of January, 23:59 UTC.

If you need support to fulfill this tremendous task you can invite your friends to GTFO as we offer 20 % off during the Lunar Year event on Steam. If your friends cannot be persuaded you can always find new teammates on our official Discord server..

