EMPTY SHELL: PROLOGUE update for 19 January 2023

Better melee and new melee weapons

Share · View all patches · Build 10359739 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Now voluteers can spawn with 3 new melee weapons: a shovel, a crowbar and a hammer.
  • All the melee weapons now have a proper range of action and stopping power (for example, the hammer has the shorter range and almost no stopping power, the shovel has the larger range and decent stopping power).
  • The final boss has now higher health and mass (that means lower knockback).

Changed files in this update

Depot 2224851
