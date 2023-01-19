- Now voluteers can spawn with 3 new melee weapons: a shovel, a crowbar and a hammer.
- All the melee weapons now have a proper range of action and stopping power (for example, the hammer has the shorter range and almost no stopping power, the shovel has the larger range and decent stopping power).
- The final boss has now higher health and mass (that means lower knockback).
EMPTY SHELL: PROLOGUE update for 19 January 2023
Better melee and new melee weapons
Patchnotes via Steam Community
