With XRay mode you can now attach items to dispensers
Fix loop trigger delay getting reset
Fix Zone display in CM instead of M
Fix cleanup flood logs issue
Playcraft update for 19 January 2023
Update Jan 19
Patchnotes via Steam Community
PLAYCRAFT Content Depot 805271
Changed files in this update