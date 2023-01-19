 Skip to content

Playcraft update for 19 January 2023

Update Jan 19

Jan 19

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With XRay mode you can now attach items to dispensers
Fix loop trigger delay getting reset
Fix Zone display in CM instead of M
Fix cleanup flood logs issue

