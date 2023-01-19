 Skip to content

Shades Of Rayna update for 19 January 2023

Patch Notes 0.5.1.4.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10359617 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.5.1.4.4 (19/01/2023)

-Reduced the damage of champion bosses.
-Increased the base value of portal activity spawn chance from 20% to 35%.
-Increased the boss track spawn chance significantly.
-Multiple boss tracks can be appeared in a map now.
-Map bosses can now spawn multiple boss shards (up to 5).
-Decreased Assassin's Barrage skill's time before disappearing from 3.5 to 2 seconds.
-Fixed the problem where Haunted Season Event progress were calculated wrong.
-Fixed the problem where Chill Treats rewards weren't acquired after the challenges are completed.

Changed files in this update

Shades Of Rayna Content Depot 1569821
  • Loading history…
