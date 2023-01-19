Patch Notes 0.5.1.4.4

You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.5.1.4.4 (19/01/2023)

-Reduced the damage of champion bosses.

-Increased the base value of portal activity spawn chance from 20% to 35%.

-Increased the boss track spawn chance significantly.

-Multiple boss tracks can be appeared in a map now.

-Map bosses can now spawn multiple boss shards (up to 5).

-Decreased Assassin's Barrage skill's time before disappearing from 3.5 to 2 seconds.

-Fixed the problem where Haunted Season Event progress were calculated wrong.

-Fixed the problem where Chill Treats rewards weren't acquired after the challenges are completed.