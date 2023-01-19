 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Helicopter Gunship DEX update for 19 January 2023

Front Lines BETA Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10359600 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update brings a few new things to the Front Lines Beta...

  1. BTR-60 is now in game and can be found deployed along REDFORs front line.

  2. T-62M is now in game and can be found deployed along REDFORs front line.

  3. New Hi-Def Hellfire missile model.

  4. Strela missile damage has been rebalanced and you might get away with 1 hit (maybe ;) ) It now works correctly with the damage scaling option.

  5. REDFORs air defences along the front line has been rebalanced so there are fewer of them. Feedback welcome as I may have gone too far in the other direction :)

  6. Implemented a basic "Player Bubble" system which dictates the level of simulation for vehicles etc around you. You should see a noticeable performance boost even though there's now more vehicles deployed on the front lines. This is also the 1st step for simulating a much much bigger conflict zone for the dynamic campaign system.

  7. Fixed the mission score display on the mission de-briefing screen so that it resets correctly when replaying the mission.

  8. Flyable helicopter hit points have been slightly rebalanced. Gazelle is now a little more vulnerable 23mm rounds.

Changed depots in frontlines branch

View more data in app history for build 10359600
Depot 2012141
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link