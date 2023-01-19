Front Lines BETA Update

This update brings a few new things to the Front Lines Beta...

BTR-60 is now in game and can be found deployed along REDFORs front line.

T-62M is now in game and can be found deployed along REDFORs front line.

New Hi-Def Hellfire missile model.

Strela missile damage has been rebalanced and you might get away with 1 hit (maybe ;) ) It now works correctly with the damage scaling option.

REDFORs air defences along the front line has been rebalanced so there are fewer of them. Feedback welcome as I may have gone too far in the other direction :)

Implemented a basic "Player Bubble" system which dictates the level of simulation for vehicles etc around you. You should see a noticeable performance boost even though there's now more vehicles deployed on the front lines. This is also the 1st step for simulating a much much bigger conflict zone for the dynamic campaign system.

Fixed the mission score display on the mission de-briefing screen so that it resets correctly when replaying the mission.