Shotgun King now available in Catalan! Patch v1.37

Hi all! Happy new year!!

Here's a small Shotgun King patch to start off the year! It fixes a few bugs, corrects a few mistakes in the translations, and adds a brand new language: Catalan, courtesy of Projecte Ce Trencada!!

Here is the complete changelog:

[BALANCE] Promoted jesters now pass the hat.

[FIX] You can no longer trigger a right click ability and fire your shotgun on the same frame.

[FIX] Fixed Iron Maiden description.

[LANG] Added Catalan language option! Thank you to Arnau Frago from Projecte Ce Trencada!

[LANG] Fixed a few issues in the Ukrainian, Korean, Chinese and Spanish translations. Thank you very much to players who submitted corrections!

[LANG] Added translator names on the credits screen

And let me say it here again, thank you to the players who reported mistakes in the translations, and huge thanks to Arnau from the Projecte Ce Trencada for the Catalan translation! He even went through the trouble of remaking the trailer in Catalan which is just crazy!! You can watch that below by the way, and you should, it's so well done!



I asked Arnau if he wanted to add a message to this post in Catalan, here's what he had to say!

Renoi, des del Projecte Ce Trencada ha sigut un plaer enorme treballar amb Puncake Déliceux per traduir al català aquesta peça d'art mestre tan entremaliada.

No és cada dia que podem traduir de manera tan còmoda i lliure, un projecte tan il·lusionant com és Shotgun King The Final Checkmate.

Ens han ajudat en tot allò necessari, facilitant-nos des del material necessari per traduir el tràiler del videojoc fins a aquest espai per a explicar-vos que ja podeu gaudir del català des del propi menú d'opcions del videojoc.

Fa goig poder treballar amb estudis de videojocs que s'impliquen i que entenen la importància de la llengua per fer arribar l'experiència d'una manera més íntima i directa a l'usuàri/a final.

Col·laboracions com aquesta tornen l'esperança en la humanitat en contraposició d'aquells que veuen aquest esforç com quelcom innecessari o indigne del seu temps fins i tot quan se'ls hi ofereix de manera gratuïta.

Són grans passos per al català però també per al futur dels videojocs com a indústria, doncs s'hi uneix un altre estudi amb consciència i valors.

Esperem que podeu gaudir d'aquest videojoc de jugabilitat trepidant i addictiva tant com ho hem fet nosaltres i que us aporti moltes estones d'augusta frustració i oimés somriures.

Què per què l'hauries de comprar? Visita la nostra pàgina web i ho entendràs: https://www.cetrencada.cat/shotgun-king-the-final-checkmate

Esperem poder col·laborar en molts projectes més,

Projecte Ce Trencada.

We really couldn't have said it better. (we unfortunately don't understand Catalan) Arnau was a wonder to work with, we feel really lucky for him to have approached us!

This is it for now, but I can confidently day there will be more Shotgun King news this year again! I won't spoil anything just now but we hope you look forward to it!!

Have a wonderful 2023!