3D Joys update for 19 January 2023

3D Joys 0.2.7 (extended Scoreboards!!!)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.2.7

  • Scoreboards were extended to show more scores

  • Game Over Audio Fixed

  • Buttons moved around

