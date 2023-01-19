P&C Beta Update: 19.01.23

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

There we go! Deep changes with this build, but also some pretty great ornamental addition! Oni Princess at her sweetest during her pregnancy scene and Candy Princess as the sweetest Princess ever, with an unexpected sour side~

Size: 730 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Lolly, Candy Princess, NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Lolly, Candy Princess, has been added as DLC character

ːswirliesː Oni Princess' pregnancy announcement scene added

ːswirliesː Complete rework of dual-wielding damage

ːswirliesː Nerfed spinning weapon damage

ːswirliesː Insect / Skeleton / Ghost Affinity quest introduction remade

ːswirliesː Pruna now sells Princess Diaries too

ːswirliesː Pruna now sells Soaked Band when one of her Sprouts is in Mermaid's

ːswirliesː Reworked Dance Dance Desert quest and events

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed Life Force not being shown in Dokuro's Level Up menu

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy Ghost affinity quest

ːswirliesː Fixed Bird affinity quest not being turned off once delivered to the Guild Lady

ːswirliesː Fixed random slime sprites looking like placeholders on some occasions

ːswirliesː Fixed "Garnering Garments" quest not awarding Affinity with Mouse / Rabbit / Harvest / Finhead / Bird / Oni

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes happening when the Diary menu is opened first thing during a playthrough

ːswirliesː Fixed Magic Silk giving Ghastly Hand Mirror

ːswirliesː Fixed Pruna selling a non-working Demon Gauntlet