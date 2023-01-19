 Skip to content

Princess & Conquest update for 19 January 2023

P&C Beta Update: 19.01.23

P&C Beta Update: 19.01.23
Build 10359428

There we go! Deep changes with this build, but also some pretty great ornamental addition! Oni Princess at her sweetest during her pregnancy scene and Candy Princess as the sweetest Princess ever, with an unexpected sour side~

Size: 730 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Lolly, Candy Princess, NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Lolly, Candy Princess, has been added as DLC character
ːswirliesː Oni Princess' pregnancy announcement scene added
ːswirliesː Complete rework of dual-wielding damage
ːswirliesː Nerfed spinning weapon damage
ːswirliesː Insect / Skeleton / Ghost Affinity quest introduction remade
ːswirliesː Pruna now sells Princess Diaries too
ːswirliesː Pruna now sells Soaked Band when one of her Sprouts is in Mermaid's
ːswirliesː Reworked Dance Dance Desert quest and events

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed Life Force not being shown in Dokuro's Level Up menu
ːswirliesː Fixed buggy Ghost affinity quest
ːswirliesː Fixed Bird affinity quest not being turned off once delivered to the Guild Lady
ːswirliesː Fixed random slime sprites looking like placeholders on some occasions
ːswirliesː Fixed "Garnering Garments" quest not awarding Affinity with Mouse / Rabbit / Harvest / Finhead / Bird / Oni
ːswirliesː Fixed crashes happening when the Diary menu is opened first thing during a playthrough
ːswirliesː Fixed Magic Silk giving Ghastly Hand Mirror
ːswirliesː Fixed Pruna selling a non-working Demon Gauntlet

Changed depots in beta branch

Princess & Conquest Content Depot 1083881
