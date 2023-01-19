 Skip to content

BAD DREAMS update for 19 January 2023

Patch N°13

Share · View all patches · Build 10359422 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fix all potential critical bugs seen by players

  • Add 3 new languages (Chinese, Japanese, Korean)

  • Add new accessibility options (Quality setting, Grip type, Speed Rotation...etc)

  • Fix issue with Hand "broken" with the gun

  • Fix save system and Chapter selection

  • Improvement and new feature in many level but shhh.... we can't spoil this 😉

