Fix all potential critical bugs seen by players
Add 3 new languages (Chinese, Japanese, Korean)
Add new accessibility options (Quality setting, Grip type, Speed Rotation...etc)
Fix issue with Hand "broken" with the gun
Fix save system and Chapter selection
Improvement and new feature in many level but shhh.... we can't spoil this 😉
BAD DREAMS update for 19 January 2023
Patch N°13
