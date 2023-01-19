 Skip to content

Ecosystem update for 19 January 2023

Small Hotfix - 19th January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH NOTES

Fix: The species preview window flickers occasionally when there are lots of creatures.

Fix: If the first spawned member of the species is instantly removed due to physics instability or throws an exception, the diet of the species may be set to 'Any' and it will not feed properly.

Fix: If the player deselects a creature while renaming its species, the rename species menu is remains visible but does not respond correctly.

Fix: In some circumstances, hard caps are not displayed in the species info menu, even though they are enabled and can be seen in the evolutionary toolbox.

Do not refund life points for a nonviable species if hard population caps are on, since they will bring the species back to life.

