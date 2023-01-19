Patch 1.53k bug fix!

Hello adventurers! Today we have a minor (but helpful) bug fix patch that restores Challenges functionality, fixes the minimap toggle button, and circumvents corrupted shared bank files. Also, did you know our second game, Flowstone Saga, is coming out later this year?! You can watch the trailer and wishlist it now on Steam.

