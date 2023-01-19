 Skip to content

Tangledeep update for 19 January 2023

Patch 1.53k bug fix!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello adventurers! Today we have a minor (but helpful) bug fix patch that restores Challenges functionality, fixes the minimap toggle button, and circumvents corrupted shared bank files. Also, did you know our second game, Flowstone Saga, is coming out later this year?! You can watch the trailer and wishlist it now on Steam.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1372000/Flowstone_Saga/

If you want to check out the latest demo build, pop on over to our official Discord. We'll see you there!

