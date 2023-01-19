Sign Up for the January Nova Cup!

Congratulations again to Kingdanzz, Widderson, XGod37, and the rest of the Top 10 players of last year's Nova Cup season!



2022 Nova Cup Season Recap

This Month

The upcoming January Nova Cup takes place January 28-29.

$750 in cash prizes and sign-up is free - first come first served!

There are four skill divisions, so no matter what your rating is, you have a chance to win.

Participation prize: Every participant who plays all of their matches will receive a FREE random card. If you haven't played a tournament yet, this is a great time to join.

Twitch Drops

Legion TD 2 meets Twitch Drops! Now, when you watch Nova Cups, aside from enjoying shoutcasted top-tier Legion gameplay, you'll also receive in-game rewards based on how long you watch!

Watch the official Legion TD 2 Twitch stream during a Nova Cup to earn the following rewards:

Watch for 60 minutes: 2,000 essence

Watch for an additional 90 minutes: 4,000 additional essence

Watch for an additional 120 minutes: Random card

In other words, if you watch the Nova Cup both days, you'll earn 6,000 total essence and a random card!

IMPORTANT: You'll need to link your Twitch account to your Legion TD 2 account in order to earn the rewards.

Link Your Twitch Account

Sign-up Instructions

(new instructions for 2023!)

Sign-ups are open from NOW until January 28 at 9am PST / 7pm CET.

at 9am PST / 7pm CET. To sign up, find a teammate and form a party. After you're both in the party, have one player type "/signup [team name]" (e.g. /signup Snail Kings) in chat. You should see a confirmation message that your sign-up went through. For those who participated in previous Nova Cups, you no longer need to do /join to signup.

The first 16 teams to sign up in each division can participate. Other teams are waitlisted. There are usually no-shows, so waitlisted teams are encouraged to be present in the Discord and ready to play. View the team list to see your sign-up position and division.

If there are more than 32 teams checked in, there will be an additional best-of-1 qualifying round to allow more teams to participate. It is a best-of-1, rather than a best-of-3, to keep the event from running overly long.

Both players must join the Legion TD 2 Official Tournament Discord. Make sure to set your server nickname to match your in-game name.

Solo Sign-ups

Like last month, you may now sign up as a solo player!

You may sign-up as a solo player using the usual /signup command, and you will be added to the public Teams list as usual

If there is a waitlist, team sign-ups will always take priority over solo sign-ups

If you sign up as a solo, but then you find a teammate, you can re-sign up as a team any time before check-ins start. Just use the /signup command again with the new teammate. The tournament organizer will void your old solo signup after they process your new team signup.

After check-ins are over, all checked-in solo players will be randomly formed into teams by the tournament organizer. You cannot request a specific teammate at this point; if you want to play with a specific person, you should have signed up as a team instead.

It is still strongly recommended to sign-up as a team to guarantee your spot in the tournament and to give you time to practice with your teammate beforehand.

Schedule

Saturday, January 28

Check-in window: 8:45 - 9:15am PST / 5:45 - 6:15pm CET

Games: 10am - 1:30pm PST / 7 - 10:30pm CET Round of 16 (Best of 3) Quarter-finals (Best of 3)



Sunday, January 29

Check-in window: 9 - 9:30am PST / 6 - 6:30pm CET

Games: 10am - 1:30pm PST / 7 - 10:30pm CET Semi-finals (Best of 3) Final (Best of 5)



Check-in

Teams must check in via the Legion TD 2 Official Tournament Discord. Waitlisted teams should also check in.

Any team that fails to check in will be disqualified. The next team on the waitlist that checked in will earn a spot.

Game Format

The custom game room creator should enable Tournament Mode in the room. This will ensure the following settings:

2v2

Mastermind only

Hybrid disabled In addition, for Division 1 only, Conquest rules apply.

Final Remarks

For a full list of rules, prizes, and other details, visit the following link:

Nova Cup Rules & FAQ

For questions & support, please join the Legion TD 2 Official Tournament Discord.

See you on January 28th! The Nova Cup will be casted and streamed at twitch.tv/ltd2. Check the Tournament Discord on the event day for links to the other casts.

Sincerely,

Your Legion TD 2 Tournament Staff