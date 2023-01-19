Survisland 2.0 Gameplay Demo Announcement

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello survivors! The gameplay demo of Survisland 2.0 is coming! As always, use the code: 2022techdemo to unlock the alpha_multiplayer_test branch in properties of the game.

Continued from the last tech demo, we’ve recovered most game mechanics. We’ve also added a new skill system and some functionalities on existing systems.

Skills will play a heavy role now, you’ll need to increase their levels to unlock craft recipes, increase your movement or combat abilities, bring you new sets of actions etc.

Building system is redesigned and up online with brand new thatch structures set.

Using drill sticks to make fire was a key feature of the original game, and now they are back! The campfire cannot bring you warmth yet, but we’ll get their very very soon.

The good old leaf outfits are remade and re-adjusted to our new character model.

Coconuts and bananas can grow on their trees, and sometimes coconuts fall.

Jump attacks are available in current version.

Body part injuries now can affect your movements, a broken leg will make you only be able to crawl on the ground.

This Demo is still not stable and there can be many bugs and design flaws, we’ll try to fix the bugs and polish the gameplay to bring the game back to where we left 2 years ago, along with multiplayer and other features we’ve already brought in. Then we can put an end to the “remake” stage of the development and update the new version to the main branch.

After that, we’ll put full force into new content creations, fulfill our promises to let you the players to experience surviving in wild from stone age to iron age.

Thank you for the supports and patience through all these years, it’s really a long journey and we are still on the road.

Cheers and Merry Spring Festival!

Super Trampers Studio