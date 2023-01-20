Version 0.2.3 has been deployed!

Hi all,

We have another one of our humble RUMBLE updates for you today.

We've fixed some bugs again, and opted to get the fixes out to you as soon as possible. Might as well, right? The ones that have been fixed are listed down in the patch notes below, so be sure to have a look if you're interested.

We're very hard at work preparing substantial content updates, they're not going live for a good while, but they are coming. Additional maps, game modes, team fights, character customization and more, it's all in the works. So please stay tuned, because proper news and information about all this stuff is coming!

In the meantime, thank you so much for supporting RUMBLE, we hope you'll continue to enjoy all the crazy stuff you can do with the game! Especially now that someone has discovered how to fly...

_

RUMBLE Version 0.2.3 Patch Notes

CHANGES

SORRY NOTHING

FIXES

The goofy controls option now works as intended again.

You will now no longer fall off the Match Pedestals, and they will pick you up more consistently.

The Move Selector will no longer display pose-related notifications when not necessary.

_