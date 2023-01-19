New Year of the Rabbit New Year version major update! New Year's special event!

Update content
Chinese New Year activities.
- During the event period, all hero proficiency experience double access
- There is a probability that the "firecracker" BOSS will be killed to get a Chinese New Year gift bag
- Chinese New Year gift bag opened in the accessories gifts, can be synthesized in the collection interface Chinese New Year lucky rabbit
- Add 6 Chinese New Year heroes to celebrate Chinese New Year with all players
I. Version update: 1.
- Modify the original mode to standard mode, reduce the original difficulty, the maximum number of waves to 60 waves
- Add difficult mode, higher difficulty, the highest number of waves for 100 waves, automatically enter the endless mode after passing
- Add custom mode, able to self-challenge strength word, the maximum number of waves for 100 waves, automatically enter the endless mode after passing
- The population of the original 6 people on the lineup changed to 9 people
II. Relic modification content
Modified content.
① "morale" does not take effect the problem
New relics
① Elemental Ambassador: randomly obtain an elemental Ambassador relic, after completing the elemental Ambassador task to replace the next elemental Ambassador, a round of replacement to upgrade to the Great Elemental Ambassador. Replacement order: fire → electricity → poison → light → dark
② are heroes: all our B-class heroes final damage increase by 100%
③ blast converter: overflow blast chance (100% blast for full blast) every 1% converted to 10% blast damage
④Much money: all of us always get (current gold total/1000)% of final damage
III. New system and heroes
- New mob system, respectively.
"2. Enemies under slowdown state take damage +80%"
"4. The enemy under the slowdown state takes damage +160%"
"6. The enemy in the state of deceleration takes damage +240%"
B-rank (white) heroes.
Phantom Traceless (Radiation Trap).
Passive skill:15% chance of dropping radiation trap after normal attack hits the target, timing 6 seconds or after the enemy steps on it to deal 185% radiation damage to enemies in range and add skin-breaking effect (can be triggered up to 1 time every 5 seconds)
★★: Radiation trap drop chance +15%, minimum trigger interval of traps -2 seconds
★★★★: Radiation trap drop chance +15%, minimum trigger interval for traps - 2 sec
Poison Scorpion (Hardened Mark).
Fires a Hardened Mark at the target, knocking it back and sealing it, during the seal the enemy takes toxin damage every second, after the seal ends, the target will shoot out a large number of Hardened Stingers in all directions, dealing toxin damage to enemies hit
★★: during the sealing period, the target will take toxin damage and add it to Hardened Stinger
★★★★: Hardened Stinger has a chance to produce a penetrating effect when it hits the target
Class A (Purple) Heroes.
Hunter (Dance of the Hunt).
Shoot a large number of bullets in front of the fan, dealing 20% normal damage + 20% fire damage to all enemies and converging on the center
★★：Hunting dance hits the enemy with a 15% chance to add stun effect
★★★★：hunting dance skill damage +100%
Mechanical 99 (Acid Rain Falling Stone).
Leading skill, continuous falling stone attack on random enemies within attack range, dealing 320% toxin damage for 5 seconds
★★：After the falling stone hits the target, there is a 30% chance to produce a slowing effect
★★★★：Falling stone speed +40%
S-class (red) heroes.
Neon Phantom Firehawk (Ring of Fire).
Launch a ring of fire in the direction of the target, dealing 550% fire damage to enemies in its path and spreading, and dealing 200% fire damage to enemies affected by the spreading, with a 15% chance of additional burning effects
★★：fire ring diffusion +1 times
★★★★: diffusion of the incendiary effect of the chance + 30%
Wind and Thunder Lord (Thunder Cloud Storm).
Fires a ring of fire in the target direction, dealing 550% fire damage to enemies in its path and spreading it, dealing ]200% fire damage to enemies affected by the spreading and a 15% chance to add a burning effect
★★：fire ring diffusion +1 times
★★★★: diffuse the chance of causing burning effect +30%
IV. Other modifications
- modify some special effects for the problem of stuck in the battle interface
- Fix the problem that the hero "Glowing Moon Silver Light" does not attack and does not release skills
- Fix the problem of some skills not taking effect
- Fix the problem of inaccurate description of some skills
- Modify the building "information house", from the original increase in the chance of blows to add skills cold shrinkage
