New Year of the Rabbit New Year version major update! New Year's special event!

Update content

Chinese New Year activities.

During the event period, all hero proficiency experience double access There is a probability that the "firecracker" BOSS will be killed to get a Chinese New Year gift bag Chinese New Year gift bag opened in the accessories gifts, can be synthesized in the collection interface Chinese New Year lucky rabbit Add 6 Chinese New Year heroes to celebrate Chinese New Year with all players

I. Version update: 1.

Modify the original mode to standard mode, reduce the original difficulty, the maximum number of waves to 60 waves Add difficult mode, higher difficulty, the highest number of waves for 100 waves, automatically enter the endless mode after passing Add custom mode, able to self-challenge strength word, the maximum number of waves for 100 waves, automatically enter the endless mode after passing The population of the original 6 people on the lineup changed to 9 people

II. Relic modification content

Modified content.

① "morale" does not take effect the problem New relics

① Elemental Ambassador: randomly obtain an elemental Ambassador relic, after completing the elemental Ambassador task to replace the next elemental Ambassador, a round of replacement to upgrade to the Great Elemental Ambassador. Replacement order: fire → electricity → poison → light → dark

② are heroes: all our B-class heroes final damage increase by 100%

③ blast converter: overflow blast chance (100% blast for full blast) every 1% converted to 10% blast damage

④Much money: all of us always get (current gold total/1000)% of final damage

III. New system and heroes

New mob system, respectively.

"2. Enemies under slowdown state take damage +80%"

"4. The enemy under the slowdown state takes damage +160%"

"6. The enemy in the state of deceleration takes damage +240%"

B-rank (white) heroes.

Phantom Traceless (Radiation Trap).

Passive skill:15% chance of dropping radiation trap after normal attack hits the target, timing 6 seconds or after the enemy steps on it to deal 185% radiation damage to enemies in range and add skin-breaking effect (can be triggered up to 1 time every 5 seconds)

★★: Radiation trap drop chance +15%, minimum trigger interval of traps -2 seconds

★★★★: Radiation trap drop chance +15%, minimum trigger interval for traps - 2 sec

Poison Scorpion (Hardened Mark).

Fires a Hardened Mark at the target, knocking it back and sealing it, during the seal the enemy takes toxin damage every second, after the seal ends, the target will shoot out a large number of Hardened Stingers in all directions, dealing toxin damage to enemies hit

★★: during the sealing period, the target will take toxin damage and add it to Hardened Stinger

★★★★: Hardened Stinger has a chance to produce a penetrating effect when it hits the target

Class A (Purple) Heroes.

Hunter (Dance of the Hunt).

Shoot a large number of bullets in front of the fan, dealing 20% normal damage + 20% fire damage to all enemies and converging on the center

★★：Hunting dance hits the enemy with a 15% chance to add stun effect

★★★★：hunting dance skill damage +100%

Mechanical 99 (Acid Rain Falling Stone).

Leading skill, continuous falling stone attack on random enemies within attack range, dealing 320% toxin damage for 5 seconds

★★：After the falling stone hits the target, there is a 30% chance to produce a slowing effect

★★★★：Falling stone speed +40%

S-class (red) heroes.

Neon Phantom Firehawk (Ring of Fire).

Launch a ring of fire in the direction of the target, dealing 550% fire damage to enemies in its path and spreading, and dealing 200% fire damage to enemies affected by the spreading, with a 15% chance of additional burning effects

★★：fire ring diffusion +1 times

★★★★: diffusion of the incendiary effect of the chance + 30%

Wind and Thunder Lord (Thunder Cloud Storm).

Fires a ring of fire in the target direction, dealing 550% fire damage to enemies in its path and spreading it, dealing ]200% fire damage to enemies affected by the spreading and a 15% chance to add a burning effect

★★：fire ring diffusion +1 times

★★★★: diffuse the chance of causing burning effect +30%

IV. Other modifications