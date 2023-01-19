01.20.2023 Update

Hello, everyone!
A bug fix and a difficulty patch have been released on this update.
-Fixed an issue with the 'stick figure' item disappearing after being obtained.
-Lowered the difficulty of the 'public bathroom' sequence.
Thanks.
