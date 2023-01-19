 Skip to content

Love, Sam update for 19 January 2023

01.20.2023 Update

01.20.2023 Update

Hello, everyone!

A bug fix and a difficulty patch have been released on this update.

-Fixed an issue with the 'stick figure' item disappearing after being obtained.
-Lowered the difficulty of the 'public bathroom' sequence.

Thanks.

