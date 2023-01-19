- Fixed a bug with the display of the key rebinding menu.
- Decreased the brightness of some light sources.
- Fixed the ability to get achievements, all lost achievement progress will be restored automatically.
Estencel update for 19 January 2023
Patch 1.0.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
