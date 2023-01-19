 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Estencel update for 19 January 2023

Patch 1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10359089 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug with the display of the key rebinding menu.
  • Decreased the brightness of some light sources.
  • Fixed the ability to get achievements, all lost achievement progress will be restored automatically.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2025321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link