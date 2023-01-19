 Skip to content

Gordian Quest update for 19 January 2023

The Christmas Event is Over!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Heroes!

We hope that you all enjoyed the Christmas event for Gordian Quest, and as you know all good things must come to and end. We hope that you continue to enjoy the festive hats and look forward to the next seasonal event with us!

As always, we will do our best to keep our finger on the pulse and continue to improve Gordian Quest with each and every bit of player feedback we receive. Thank you for supporting and believing in us!

If you have any feedback or thoughts about our seasonal event, you can contact us on Reddit, Discord and the Steam forums. We'll be happy to hear from you!

Crafted with Love,

  • The Mixed Realms Team

