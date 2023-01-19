 Skip to content

Deck Defenders update for 19 January 2023

New Client Build 1.0.10.4 Hot Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

I accidentally left a debug flag on in the build last night. Sorry about that! Luckily this build will fix that!

Thanks,
EmuPanda

