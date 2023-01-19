Chinese New Year in Animal Shelter Event 🎆

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Happy New year to our Chinese players!🥂



To celebrate the Chinese New Year we prepared an event for you!🥳

Just as a reminder: New Years items will again be marked in the shop with a special ribbon🎀

And just like before you get to keep some of the items after the event!😮🎆

Items to pick up🎊

A fish for good luck🐟(unfortunately doesn’t make the animals poop less)

Statue of a lion, because your place is worthy for the king of the jungle🦁

A money tree, let's hope it attracts the mulah🤑(spoiler alert, it doesn’t)

Statue of a rabbit, please don’t put it next to the lion one, just to be safe🐇

And a lantern, just to make the place look cozy🛋

Clothes for the little guys🩳

Once again you can dress up your favorite pets👕

First of all, get this, a dancing lion hat, now who ever heard of that huh? 👲

To go with that, if the feet get too cold, wear some Chinese rabbit slippers 🥿

To up the swag of the animal, you can give them glasses in shape of coins😎

And when it’s close to end the event, we have for you a decorated shawl to wipe away the tears😥

Furniture🪑

When it comes to furniture for the event, you may know it from our previous one😏THE CART is coming back🛒

Map Changes 🎉

It’s time for the night to make itself comfortable in Animal Shelter as the moon makes its comeback🌛

This time, instead of partying on the roof, somebody decided to decorate it with hanging lanterns😮



You may notice and abundance of flying Chinese lanterns🔦 and new year posters around you🗞

Garlands and Qilin statues can also be found on fences😮

And before you ask, yes, the gate is decorated again🤩

Other2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣

Classically, the Van that brings the animals in changes its color to a crazier one 🎆

Keeping event exclusive items🤯

Just like in the previous New Years Event, furniture and items bought and PLACED during the ⭐event⭐ will stay with you after it😊

Clothes and decorations like: changing the van color, all the environment decorations and CLOTHES FOR ANIMALS etc. DISAPPEAR after the event, so get the best out of them while they are here!🤗

When⌚

The event starts 19.01 and ends 26.01 6pm CET Additional items in Animal Shelter will be available for purchase in-game from 19.01 to 26.01 6pm CET after which they disappear and will no longer be available for purchase.

Don’t think we forgot how you didn’t post any pictures of how you decorated your places👿Do it this time on Discord! Or else😈



Don't forget to add our Animal Shelter game to your wish list to stay up to date with all the news about our game!(and DLC🤗)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1239320/Animal_Shelter/

Get ready for horses!

The Animal Shelter Team🎆