Last Update before Demo Streaming Day!

Hey, everyone! This is a relatively small update, but thought it would be a nice touch to get in before we have lots of people streaming this demo on Monday.

What's New

Nemo can now move while dangling from bars. You'll see a new hand-over-hand animation. This doesn't affect gameplay much because previously you could always short hop across, but hopefully brings a little delight when you first start the game and cross that small gap full of Oblivion and later throughout the game as you use these dangling bars.

Some of the conversations have been tweaked to dump a little less exposition on the player all at once. I'm just trying to find the right balance of setting the scene in this limited demo, while not overloading you with too much information all at once.

I took the Kickstarter plaque out of the bedroom. I had left that in because previously only Kickstarter backers had access to this build, but as that's no longer the case, I took it out for now. Of course backers will get this back, along with golden B.O.B. and Master of Dreams Nemo PJs later on.

Okay, that should be the last update before Monday unless there are any quick bug fixes that need to come through. Thanks for reading!