 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Little Nemo and the Guardians of Slumberland Playtest update for 19 January 2023

Last Update before Demo Streaming Day!

Share · View all patches · Build 10358966 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, everyone! This is a relatively small update, but thought it would be a nice touch to get in before we have lots of people streaming this demo on Monday.

What's New

  • Nemo can now move while dangling from bars. You'll see a new hand-over-hand animation. This doesn't affect gameplay much because previously you could always short hop across, but hopefully brings a little delight when you first start the game and cross that small gap full of Oblivion and later throughout the game as you use these dangling bars.
  • Some of the conversations have been tweaked to dump a little less exposition on the player all at once. I'm just trying to find the right balance of setting the scene in this limited demo, while not overloading you with too much information all at once.
  • I took the Kickstarter plaque out of the bedroom. I had left that in because previously only Kickstarter backers had access to this build, but as that's no longer the case, I took it out for now. Of course backers will get this back, along with golden B.O.B. and Master of Dreams Nemo PJs later on.

Okay, that should be the last update before Monday unless there are any quick bug fixes that need to come through. Thanks for reading!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2194871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link