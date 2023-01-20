 Skip to content

Memorrha update for 20 January 2023

Update 1.6

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Memorrhians,
we present the long awaited Update V1.6 with the manual savegame feature.
Furthermore the regional pricing for some countries were adjusted.

IMPORTANT: Savegames from 1.5 and under are NOT compatible with the 1.6! To checkout the older version install the Update 1.5 branch in your steam library!

Patchnotes:

  • Added a manual savegame option to allow manual savegames (Finally!)
  • Reduced CPU load by 40% and RAM usage by over 50%
  • Improve loading and saving times
  • Major Upgrade to the 2020.3.38f1 Unity Engine
  • Fixed a physic bug in the elevator
  • Fixed two door bugs in the temple
  • Fixed a bunch of savegame bugs that could occur with the old savegame system
  • Adjusted controller configurations and updated it to support even more controllers
  • A lot of small visual glitches, bugfixes and unnecessary loadings of objects was improved

Why did it take us so long to do this?:
One reason the port to consoles took so long is the game's savegame system and the way Memorrha loads into RAM. So we rewrote the entire Savegame-System and changed the level loading behavior. Unfortunately this was very time consuming - but now it's done!

With the V1.6 update it will now be possible to save manually. This is really a big step and we are happy that we can finally make this possible. The old savegames will not be compatible with the V1.6 update, so we have provided a V1.5 on Steam beta branch.

One more really important request:
We as a small indie studio rely a lot on reviews, our heart and soul goes into this project.
If you liked Memorrha it would REALLY help us if you leave a positive review on Steam.

Thank you very much! ːsteamthumbsupː

  • The StickyStoneStudio Team -

