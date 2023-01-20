Update 1.6

Dear Memorrhians,
we present the long awaited Update V1.6 with the manual savegame feature.
Furthermore the regional pricing for some countries were adjusted.
IMPORTANT: Savegames from 1.5 and under are NOT compatible with the 1.6! To checkout the older version install the Update 1.5 branch in your steam library!
Patchnotes:
- Added a manual savegame option to allow manual savegames (Finally!)
- Reduced CPU load by 40% and RAM usage by over 50%
- Improve loading and saving times
- Major Upgrade to the 2020.3.38f1 Unity Engine
- Fixed a physic bug in the elevator
- Fixed two door bugs in the temple
- Fixed a bunch of savegame bugs that could occur with the old savegame system
- Adjusted controller configurations and updated it to support even more controllers
- A lot of small visual glitches, bugfixes and unnecessary loadings of objects was improved
Why did it take us so long to do this?:
One reason the port to consoles took so long is the game's savegame system and the way Memorrha loads into RAM. So we rewrote the entire Savegame-System and changed the level loading behavior. Unfortunately this was very time consuming - but now it's done!
With the V1.6 update it will now be possible to save manually. This is really a big step and we are happy that we can finally make this possible. The old savegames will not be compatible with the V1.6 update, so we have provided a V1.5 on Steam beta branch.
One more really important request:
We as a small indie studio rely a lot on reviews, our heart and soul goes into this project.
If you liked Memorrha it would REALLY help us if you leave a positive review on Steam.
Thank you very much! ːsteamthumbsupː
- The StickyStoneStudio Team -
