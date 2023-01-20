Update 1.6

Dear Memorrhians,

we present the long awaited Update V1.6 with the manual savegame feature.

Furthermore the regional pricing for some countries were adjusted.

IMPORTANT: Savegames from 1.5 and under are NOT compatible with the 1.6! To checkout the older version install the Update 1.5 branch in your steam library!

Patchnotes:

Added a manual savegame option to allow manual savegames (Finally!)

Reduced CPU load by 40% and RAM usage by over 50%

Improve loading and saving times

Major Upgrade to the 2020.3.38f1 Unity Engine

Fixed a physic bug in the elevator

Fixed two door bugs in the temple

Fixed a bunch of savegame bugs that could occur with the old savegame system

Adjusted controller configurations and updated it to support even more controllers

A lot of small visual glitches, bugfixes and unnecessary loadings of objects was improved

Why did it take us so long to do this?:

One reason the port to consoles took so long is the game's savegame system and the way Memorrha loads into RAM. So we rewrote the entire Savegame-System and changed the level loading behavior. Unfortunately this was very time consuming - but now it's done!

With the V1.6 update it will now be possible to save manually. This is really a big step and we are happy that we can finally make this possible. The old savegames will not be compatible with the V1.6 update, so we have provided a V1.5 on Steam beta branch.

One more really important request:

We as a small indie studio rely a lot on reviews, our heart and soul goes into this project.

If you liked Memorrha it would REALLY help us if you leave a positive review on Steam.

Thank you very much!