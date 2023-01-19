 Skip to content

TerraTech update for 19 January 2023

Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.4.24.2

Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:

Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed a issue with Skins for RR corporation not changing properly for circuits blocks.
Known Issues:
  • Highlight is missing from Hubl's tech purchase terminal
  • Reticule Research Actuating Gate has no sound effects, making its movement seem unnatural.
  • Some wheels do not function on Hawkeye fort blocks and Reticule Research platforms/ramps.
  • Circuit Wires don't flash when damaged.

