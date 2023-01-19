[Test version 0.6.0118] 1.19 update announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 10358892 · Last edited 19 January 2023 – 15:52:18 UTC by Wendy

Dear players.

Fixed card icon error.

Adjusted Nina tutorial description.

Fixed the bug that the count is not reset after the battle with Military Calculator.

Fixed the abnormal value and performance of the Card Metal BeastXTrue Dragon.

Fixed and optimized the game stuck issue caused by triggering weapons when moving.

Fixed the inconsistency between monster behavior and description.

Fixed the incorrect display of monster's intention.

Fixed the English full angle symbols.

Optimized and unified the descriptions and words of some texts.

We will continue to follow up on the black screen and crash issue.

In the EA phase we will continue to adjust and fix the game ~ hope to bring you guys a better game experience!

Welcome to join our Discord: https://discord.gg/V8WJYbFBS6. Please contact the administrator to give the feedback.

Again, thank you for the support of Theseus Protocol!