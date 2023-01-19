 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BROK the InvestiGator update for 19 January 2023

UPDATE 1.2.8

Share · View all patches · Build 10358869 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.2.8

  • The game now saves the extras unlocked when exiting the menu (instead of when clicking on each extra)
  • Fixed: Doing an uppercut right before a special attack would interrupt the special attack immediately.
  • Fixed: Getting back up and pressing special attack would cause issues.
  • Fixed: Pressing special attack while thrown/down could sometimes cause a softlock.
  • Fixed: "Destroying Bolt" gameovers were inverted.
  • Fixed: Choices for killing the Hacker were not saved in database due to an incorrect name.
  • Fixed: Opening chapter select in the menu to make the tutorial appear and then going back would cause issues.
  • Fixed: Blocked possibility to click on menu during another ending.
  • Fixed: Relationship points changes should not display on the end screen.
  • Fixed: Archiving worked too well by also filtering concept art.
  • Fixed: A precise location on Dr Mink's room could get the player stuck.
  • Fixed: One ad could not be picked up at night time on the world map.
  • Fixed: Ad in foreground of outside bunker could not be picked up with direct control.
    (Rvs 17574)

Changed files in this update

Brok Windows Depot 949481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link