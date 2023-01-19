UPDATE 1.2.8

1.2.8
- The game now saves the extras unlocked when exiting the menu (instead of when clicking on each extra)
- Fixed: Doing an uppercut right before a special attack would interrupt the special attack immediately.
- Fixed: Getting back up and pressing special attack would cause issues.
- Fixed: Pressing special attack while thrown/down could sometimes cause a softlock.
- Fixed: "Destroying Bolt" gameovers were inverted.
- Fixed: Choices for killing the Hacker were not saved in database due to an incorrect name.
- Fixed: Opening chapter select in the menu to make the tutorial appear and then going back would cause issues.
- Fixed: Blocked possibility to click on menu during another ending.
- Fixed: Relationship points changes should not display on the end screen.
- Fixed: Archiving worked too well by also filtering concept art.
- Fixed: A precise location on Dr Mink's room could get the player stuck.
- Fixed: One ad could not be picked up at night time on the world map.
- Fixed: Ad in foreground of outside bunker could not be picked up with direct control.
(Rvs 17574)
Changed files in this update