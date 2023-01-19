 Skip to content

Showrunner update for 19 January 2023

Version 0.3403

Showrunner update for 19 January 2023

Version 0.3403

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you to everyone who has purchased Showrunner so far! This is a small patch to fix some of the most glaring issues that have come up since launch.

Crashes

  • Fixed issue where show interest could reset to 100 after loading game.
  • Fixed crash that occurred if a staff member got above 1000 points in an attribute and moved above S Tier.

Balancing

  • Halved the multiplier value which calculates show viewers from 10k to 5k, as it seemed much too high (and was also giving massive bonuses)
  • Contract bonuses too high - reduced base bonus reward multiplier down from 5 to 4
  • Reduced the 'for every x viewers' bonus types payments down as it's probably still too high even with halved viewership
  • Reduced base Persona Point rewards from an episode down from 50 to 35
  • Increased most card cooldowns by 1 or 2 (left enough 1s at the start so you can always pick something even without researching)
  • A Secret Revealed token cost increased by 1
  • Increased staff search (and casting) costs substantially

UI

  • Added rounding to Persona Point reward on episode completion to get rid of decimal rewards (also fixed underlying issue)
  • Total viewers on episode complete changed to million rather than massive unreadable number
  • Player should no longer be able to select the same card set to research in more than one slot at the same time
  • Removed the function where the scene card sidebar list would go back to page 1 whenever you selected a card on any page (it was annoying)

