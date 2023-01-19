Version 0.3403

Thank you to everyone who has purchased Showrunner so far! This is a small patch to fix some of the most glaring issues that have come up since launch.
Crashes
- Fixed issue where show interest could reset to 100 after loading game.
- Fixed crash that occurred if a staff member got above 1000 points in an attribute and moved above S Tier.
Balancing
- Halved the multiplier value which calculates show viewers from 10k to 5k, as it seemed much too high (and was also giving massive bonuses)
- Contract bonuses too high - reduced base bonus reward multiplier down from 5 to 4
- Reduced the 'for every x viewers' bonus types payments down as it's probably still too high even with halved viewership
- Reduced base Persona Point rewards from an episode down from 50 to 35
- Increased most card cooldowns by 1 or 2 (left enough 1s at the start so you can always pick something even without researching)
- A Secret Revealed token cost increased by 1
- Increased staff search (and casting) costs substantially
UI
- Added rounding to Persona Point reward on episode completion to get rid of decimal rewards (also fixed underlying issue)
- Total viewers on episode complete changed to million rather than massive unreadable number
- Player should no longer be able to select the same card set to research in more than one slot at the same time
- Removed the function where the scene card sidebar list would go back to page 1 whenever you selected a card on any page (it was annoying)
