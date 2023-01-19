Version 0.3403

Thank you to everyone who has purchased Showrunner so far! This is a small patch to fix some of the most glaring issues that have come up since launch.

Crashes

Fixed issue where show interest could reset to 100 after loading game.

Fixed crash that occurred if a staff member got above 1000 points in an attribute and moved above S Tier.

Balancing

Halved the multiplier value which calculates show viewers from 10k to 5k, as it seemed much too high (and was also giving massive bonuses)

Contract bonuses too high - reduced base bonus reward multiplier down from 5 to 4

Reduced the 'for every x viewers' bonus types payments down as it's probably still too high even with halved viewership

Reduced base Persona Point rewards from an episode down from 50 to 35

Increased most card cooldowns by 1 or 2 (left enough 1s at the start so you can always pick something even without researching)

A Secret Revealed token cost increased by 1

Increased staff search (and casting) costs substantially

UI