Patch 0.16 : A bag full of small improvements

Hey fellow outlaws!

It has been two weeks already, time for the new update.

This time, it is all about quality of life and balancing. First off, we finally added an inventory! Indeed, you'll now be able to see the objects you have chosen along your run through the pause menu or the upgrade or object selection menu.

This feature was heavily requested and we are happy that we finally could take the time to bring it to you. When it comes to quality of life improvements we also added a few more options in the settings for you to personalize your experience. You can, for example, toggle the catchphrase texts on or off.

Secondly, this update comes with a big balance change. Indeed, since the implementation of the undertaker and the game duration increase that came with it, we noticed that critical chance and critcal damage had become a must take in every run. This didn't suit well with our game design as we want players to be able to not invest in criticals if they so choose. We, therefore, decrease the efficiency of critical chance and critical damage upgrades but brought down enemies health in general to balance things out.

Moreover, and as you can see in the preview image for the update, we took the opportunity to add yet another language : russian.

Finally, and as per usual, we got rid of a bugs that arose in the last update as well as other older ones.

We are also working on the side on a bigger change to the game but it is a bit early to let you know. You'll see soon enought. :)

Anyway, that is it for today! See you in 2 weeks.

Enjoy!

Content

New system

Inventory system - You can now access your inventory while in the menu or when choosing upgrades or objects. In the inventory, you can see all the items you've already collected in a run.

Quality of life

Seismic Dance's effect is now disabled when disabling explosion fxs

Added controller haptic vibration

New togleable settings in parameters : "Show enemies deathrattle texts"

New togleable settings in parameters : "Show catchphrase texts"

Balancing

Endless - Enemies' health stops scaling 15 minute after defeating the Undertaker

- Enemies' health stops scaling 15 minute after defeating the Undertaker Sheriffs' chests - Chests droped by bosses will only give you either epic or legendary loot from now on

- Chests droped by bosses will only give you either epic or legendary loot from now on Rare Critical Chance upgrade - Critical chance gained : 10% -> 7%

- Critical chance gained : 10% -> 7% Rare Critical Damage upgrade - Critical damage gained : 100% -> 75%

- Critical damage gained : 100% -> 75% Epic Critical Damage upgrade - Critical damage gained : 150% -> 100%

- Critical damage gained : 150% -> 100% Nitro'crit - Damage reduction : 30% -> 0%

- Damage reduction : 30% -> 0% Nitro'crit - Area damage : 40% of damage -> 100% of raw damage

- Area damage : 40% of damage -> 100% of raw damage Hawkeye - Rarity : Legendary -> Epic

- Rarity : Legendary -> Epic Hawkeye - Critical Chance gained : 60% -> 40%

- Critical Chance gained : 60% -> 40% Hawkeye - Damage reduction : /2 -> no damage reduction

- Damage reduction : /2 -> no damage reduction Hawkeye - Critical Chance upgrades stop showing up in level ups after it has been taken

- Critical Chance upgrades stop showing up in level ups after it has been taken MachineLearning - Rarity : Rare -> Epic

- Rarity : Rare -> Epic Bloodlust - Rarity : Rare -> Epic

- Rarity : Rare -> Epic Undertaker - Energy Ball speed : 3.5 -> 3.9

- Energy Ball speed : 3.5 -> 3.9 Undertaker - Energy ball spawn delay : 0.8 -> 0.7

- Energy ball spawn delay : 0.8 -> 0.7 Undertaker - Gun shots delay : 1.4 -> 1.3

- Gun shots delay : 1.4 -> 1.3 Enemies - Tier 2 Batmen health 600 -> 500

- Tier 2 Batmen health 600 -> 500 Enemies - Tier 3 Batmen health 800 -> 600

- Tier 3 Batmen health 800 -> 600 Enemies - Tier 2 Orcs health 800 -> 750

- Tier 2 Orcs health 800 -> 750 Enemies - Tier 3 Orcs health 1000 -> 900

- Tier 3 Orcs health 1000 -> 900 Enemies - Tier 2 Ilithids 700 ->600

- Tier 2 Ilithids 700 ->600 Enemies - Tier 3 Ilithids 1000 -> 800

Visual Improvements

Upgrade and Object Selection Frame asset update

Bugfixes