PlateUp! update for 19 January 2023

PlateUp! Chinese New Year update and lowest ever 34% discount

Build 10358710

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Chefs,

We hope you are having a great 2023 so far, and that the New Year's resolutions are still going strong!

We are excited to announce the first of many updates to PlateUp! this year: the Chinese New Year update, which launches today with a historic 34% discount.

The Chinese New Year update introduces a new main dish in the form of Dumplings. Dumplings are a very popular and traditional Chinese New Year dish, which also come with the option of a host of side dishes including Mandarin Slices, Whole Fish, Bamboo Shoots and Crispy Seaweed.

You will also notice that the restaurant is kitted out with lanterns and other traditional decorations for the holiday, as well as a new themed hat to get into the spirit.

Additionally, customers may leave you red envelopes as gifts. These envelopes will contain additional blueprints to make sure the year of the Rabbit brings prosperity - and an extra hop in your step.

We hope this festive and fun update will add a little spice to January!

There's never been a better time to get stuck into PlateUp! And if your friends are looking to pick up a copy, they might also like to know that PlateUp! is available with an additional discount in the new Yogscast Games Multiplayer Bundle alongside Golfie, the roguelike, deckbuilding, minigolf game which is celebrating its full launch from Early Access today!

Both games offer brilliant online multiplayer fun, so do check out the bundle today.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/29977/

Happy Year of The Rabbit! And stay tuned for even more PlateUp! content coming your way soon...

