Cue Club 2 Update 19.01.2023

Hi everyone,

Hope you're all keeping well. In our New Year update we have a large collection of additions, refinements and fixes to Cue Club 2 based on recent feedback from the community. Thanks once again for sharing your ideas and suggestions, and we hope you enjoy these latest improvements to the game.

CAMERAS

Fixed issue where switching turns from human to AI player would sometimes make the camera jump when using the first-person view.

Fixed issue where TV camera would switch back to first-person camera if selected for the opponent view.

Smoother operation of first-person camera for human and AI players when moving the aiming target close to the cue ball.

In 3D mode, slightly increased the amount the camera draws back after playing a shot, to give a better view of the table. Note: players can move the mouse left and right to rotate the camera after a shot is played, or press the middle mouse button to zoom out further (gamepad left shoulder button).

GRAPHICS

Fixed issue that sometimes rendered cushion shadows either too light or too dark when switching between games of pool and snooker.

Fixed small rendering issues on sides of the pool table, near ball collection areas.

AI

PHYSICS

MENUS

Added option to configure table in practice mode to use either Quick Match or Multiplayer settings for table size, pocket shape, cloth and cushion speed. See 'Options > Match Settings > Practice > Table Settings'.

Added language shortcut button to the main menu. See the small globe icon at the bottom right of screen. Clicking it takes you directly to the language menu, which can be helpful if you accidentally selected the wrong option.

Added separate venue preferences for Tournament and Quick Match (non-tournament) matches. See 'Options > Match Settings > Competition Venue'. New locations will unlock as Bar Challenge stages are completed.

Added a small 'X' close button to in-game menus so players can return to the game faster, instead of navigating up through levels. Note: the button is not available when a notification is presented since a decision may need to made.

Game information screen now also shows size of table, cloth speed and cushion speed. From the in-game menu select 'Information' and advance to page 2.

In-game menus for replays, game information and multiplayer have had the 'Back' buttons replaced by 'Cancel' buttons, if they are accessed directly from the control panel.

In a snooker match, the game information screen now shows if a player requiring snookers is unable to win the frame, when only the black ball remains.

Added 'Recommended' text next to cue deflection effect (with 'Automatic Correction' setting) at 'Options > Tables & Equipment > Cues > Global Settings > Deflection Effect'. Although the 'Manual' setting can be useful for experienced players, others may find the default 'Automatic' setting much easier to work with.

In the graphics menu, the option 'Minimise Inactive Window' is now greyed out when 'Fullscreen' mode is selected, since the option is always 'Yes' in this instance.

Added a soft glow to the white menu buttons when activated, for improved visibility.

Fixed issue where the starfield animation on the game over screen was halted during a fade to the main menu.

Fixed issue where some buttons did not grey out when an option limit had been reached.