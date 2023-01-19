 Skip to content

The Dawning Clocks Of Time update for 19 January 2023

4.2.1901 Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes/improves the following;

-Improvements
-We've reduced the installation size from 9GB to 6GB by removed redudant patch files, allowing the game to be downloaded more quickly.

Fixes
-Fixed Credit icon from appearing over text in the menu.
-Fixed Summon Pluto consuming a large amount of Dawning. It is now fixed at 35% for each summon.
-Pluto Strike and Pluto Wish damage has been doubled.
-Fixed message not appearing if missile launch ability has been learned but not if a missile is in the inventory.
-Increased Time and Space relic drops for some foes.
-Fixed foes not dropping Aid Sprays later in the game.
-Better Time and Space rewards from bosses.
-Slower scrolling speed of text on Progenitor Scenes.

