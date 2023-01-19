Towers, Turrets, Turtles, Twitch

Hi everyone,

It's time for another update, this one took a bit longer than expected, but I'm happy to show the features.

Twitch Integration

as the title implies, the biggest feature of todays update is twtich integration,

you can connect your twitch account to Towers, Turrets, Turtles to read your (or someone elses!) Twitch chat, and the Peas will read it for you, alongside who said it.

have fun shooting your Twitch viewers over and over!

Improved Building

We've also added two new building improvements, a centre marker, and resting grids.

even when you're not building you can now see where you could build, and where your mouse is currently hovered over.

we're hoping that this should make your time building a lot easier, as trying to find it all without any convenient reference when there's already so much going on can be tricky.

all of this can be disabled in the options menu, so use it how you like!

Minor Fixes

changed time system for several things so they now work while the game is paused, most notable is the water effects and changing music tracks

adjust slam turret animation speed, so it works even when it's firing VERY quickly

fixed bug where resource gain popups would block the interface

fixed blocked areas in Mitchs challenge

Computer Tower is now transparent while building

buffed fast turret

adjusted position of computer tower in hard mode

fixed bug where computer tower lights wouldn't update correctly in turbo mode

that's all for now, our next update will focus on new user experience and making the game easier overall, and should be MUCH faster than this one.

Until next time!