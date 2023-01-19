 Skip to content

Abrissprofi Online update for 19 January 2023

Update 1.1 with wheel loader, new languages and more

Last edited by Wendy

  • New vehicle: Kumato wheel loader added
  • New language support for menu UI and subtitles: Spanish, French, Japanese
  • Corrected mistakes in Level 3 building structure
  • Improved online play inactivity warning

