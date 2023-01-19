- New vehicle: Kumato wheel loader added
- New language support for menu UI and subtitles: Spanish, French, Japanese
- Corrected mistakes in Level 3 building structure
- Improved online play inactivity warning
Abrissprofi Online update for 19 January 2023
Update 1.1 with wheel loader, new languages and more
Patchnotes via Steam Community
