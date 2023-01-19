UPDATE 0.7200

Hello! In the new update, we improved the radio and added the ability to listen on the boombox, added a device for selling unwanted items, and made fixes to the work of quick slots and inventory.
Leave your feedback and suggestions in the Steam Discussions or our Discord!
CHANGELOG
- Now the radio can be listened to on the boombox. Open the built-in menu and select a radio station or downloaded songs.
- Music can be heard not only in the car, but also next to it. You can adjust the radio volume using the “+” and “-” keys on the Numpad keyboard.
- Added a machine for selling unnecessary items. Installed next to the pawnshop. When you sell, you get 80% of the item's original price.
- Added the ability to collect water in bottles from faucets and drinking fountains.
BUGFIX
- Fixed and improved the logic of quickslots.
- Minor fixes to models and materials.
- Fixed localization errors.
- Fixed prices of some items.
