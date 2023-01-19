UPDATE 0.7200

Hello! In the new update, we improved the radio and added the ability to listen on the boombox, added a device for selling unwanted items, and made fixes to the work of quick slots and inventory.

Leave your feedback and suggestions in the Steam Discussions or our Discord!

CHANGELOG

Now the radio can be listened to on the boombox. Open the built-in menu and select a radio station or downloaded songs.

Music can be heard not only in the car, but also next to it. You can adjust the radio volume using the “+” and “-” keys on the Numpad keyboard.

Added a machine for selling unnecessary items. Installed next to the pawnshop. When you sell, you get 80% of the item's original price.

Added the ability to collect water in bottles from faucets and drinking fountains.

BUGFIX