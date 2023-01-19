 Skip to content

Korea Dynasty (조선메타실록) update for 19 January 2023

Korea Dynasty 0.1.4 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Tomorrow's update, patch 0.1.4, includes a total of 10 improvements and bug patches, including autosave.
This time, we mainly updated user convenience, including auto-save.
We will continue to update like nobi for players.

Improvements

background music, sound effects

  • Fixed the background sound to be heard more often.

Save

  • It has been modified to auto-save every 5 minutes.
  • Modified to save changed options in settings.

Convenience

  • Fixed Rogue corpses to linger longer.
  • Removed snowy weather.

UI/UX

  • A function to check the currently acquired item as text has been added.
  • Increased intuitiveness by adding a number display to the quick slot UI.
  • Fixed the inventory window to appear when pressing the Tab key.

Bugfix

  • It has been modified to fall to the ground when acquiring an item while the inventory is completely filled.
  • Fix to reposition the player when in an abnormal position.

Update reflected on 1/20/23.

