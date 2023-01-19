Korea Dynasty 0.1.4 Update

Tomorrow's update, patch 0.1.4, includes a total of 10 improvements and bug patches, including autosave.
This time, we mainly updated user convenience, including auto-save.
We will continue to update like nobi for players.
Improvements
background music, sound effects
- Fixed the background sound to be heard more often.
Save
- It has been modified to auto-save every 5 minutes.
- Modified to save changed options in settings.
Convenience
- Fixed Rogue corpses to linger longer.
- Removed snowy weather.
UI/UX
- A function to check the currently acquired item as text has been added.
- Increased intuitiveness by adding a number display to the quick slot UI.
- Fixed the inventory window to appear when pressing the Tab key.
Bugfix
- It has been modified to fall to the ground when acquiring an item while the inventory is completely filled.
- Fix to reposition the player when in an abnormal position.
Update reflected on 1/20/23.
Changed depots in beta branch