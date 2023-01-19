Cross of Vidar: Epilogue | Available now!

The saga reaches its epilogue
With the release of the epilogue, the Cross of Vidar campaign reaches its conclusion. You can now battle your way through mission 9 and 10 and complete this epic story.
Clan of the Lion
With this release, the clan of the Lion is now available to play in multiplayer ranked games.
Clan of the Dragon
The warchief of the clan of the Dragon is now Surtr following the events of the Cross of Vidar.
You can still find the previous warchief skin as an optional skin in the Treasures.
Cross of Vidar Missions
All Missions
- Made the secondary objectives hidden until completing the mission once.
- Minor UI rework
- Sheep have been added to some missions (best change ever)
- Fixed the AI
- Specific music is now played during each mission
Mission 6
- Minor map rework to make mission objectives clearer
- Second phase has been reworked and rebalanced to propose a higher level of challenge
Mission 7
- Enemy AI now periodically sends reinforcements to zones it already controls.
- Enemy tiles are decolonized faster
Mission 8
- Added +20 relationship toward the Dwarves at the start to avoid being in bad relations when colonizing zones near them
- Minor map rework
- Reworked the boss fight UI
- Reworked SFX for the boss fight
Bugfixes
- Kingdom of the Lion : Added 3D models for the fishermen
- Kingdom of the Lion : Operative Dwarves doesn’t count in the livability
- Kingdom of the Lion : Fixed multiple UI
- Kingdom of the Lion : Can upgrade a tile without having all building slot used
- Kingdom of the Lion : Repair a building doesn’t add livability
- Kingdom of the Lion : Save Vedrfolnir give faith
- Operative Dwarves : Fixed their forge to work as usual
- Rig’s saga : Fixed mission 11 to not break events when saving
- Clan of the Kraken : “Near the Sea” does not produce Krowns during the mission “greed Price”
- Clan of the Boar : Fixed Hvedrung model to not show a horn below it
- Ceremonial Bonfire : Fixed trades to consume wood
- Fixed woodcutter idle animation
- Fixed some localization issues
Known Issues
- Some localizations are missing
We hope you will enjoy this conclusion to the Cross of Vidar campaign, with this epilogue opens new possibilities for Northgard. Keep an eye out for what's next for Northgard and the southern kingdoms!
-Shiro Games
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2228200/Northgard__Cross_of_Vidar_Expansion_Pack/
Changed files in this update