Cross of Vidar: Epilogue | Available now!

The saga reaches its epilogue



With the release of the epilogue, the Cross of Vidar campaign reaches its conclusion. You can now battle your way through mission 9 and 10 and complete this epic story.

Clan of the Lion

With this release, the clan of the Lion is now available to play in multiplayer ranked games.

Clan of the Dragon

The warchief of the clan of the Dragon is now Surtr following the events of the Cross of Vidar.

You can still find the previous warchief skin as an optional skin in the Treasures.

Cross of Vidar Missions

All Missions

Made the secondary objectives hidden until completing the mission once.

Minor UI rework

Sheep have been added to some missions (best change ever)

Fixed the AI

Specific music is now played during each mission

Mission 6

Minor map rework to make mission objectives clearer

Second phase has been reworked and rebalanced to propose a higher level of challenge

Mission 7

Enemy AI now periodically sends reinforcements to zones it already controls.

Enemy tiles are decolonized faster

Mission 8

Added +20 relationship toward the Dwarves at the start to avoid being in bad relations when colonizing zones near them

Minor map rework

Reworked the boss fight UI

Reworked SFX for the boss fight

Bugfixes

Kingdom of the Lion : Added 3D models for the fishermen

Kingdom of the Lion : Operative Dwarves doesn’t count in the livability

Kingdom of the Lion : Fixed multiple UI

Kingdom of the Lion : Can upgrade a tile without having all building slot used

Kingdom of the Lion : Repair a building doesn’t add livability

Kingdom of the Lion : Save Vedrfolnir give faith

Operative Dwarves : Fixed their forge to work as usual

Rig’s saga : Fixed mission 11 to not break events when saving

Clan of the Kraken : “Near the Sea” does not produce Krowns during the mission “greed Price”

Clan of the Boar : Fixed Hvedrung model to not show a horn below it

Ceremonial Bonfire : Fixed trades to consume wood

Fixed woodcutter idle animation

Fixed some localization issues

Known Issues

Some localizations are missing

We hope you will enjoy this conclusion to the Cross of Vidar campaign, with this epilogue opens new possibilities for Northgard. Keep an eye out for what's next for Northgard and the southern kingdoms!

-Shiro Games

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2228200/Northgard__Cross_of_Vidar_Expansion_Pack/