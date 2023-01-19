Update v0.2.48

Fix :

Bird house: Writing areas, blood inaccessible.

Various collisions

Synchronization of spawn objects and skins.

Changes:

Incense will be able to dispel and stop certain abilities when used on the entity for a long time.

Difficulty and reputation are selected according to your previous choices.

Increased the distance to grab the book.

Increased the brightness of Fynch Farm.

Writing evidence becomes Drawing.

The Old Haunting: Favourite room less likely to be the garden.

You will have at least 1pt of life left after the first attack.

Added a grace period on a successful or interrupted attack. The delay changes with difficulty.

The right rune does not improve the stats of the entity.

Voice proof will be easier to obtain, but still requires being close to the entity or having it come to you.

New features:

Bird House, The Old Haunting: Added objects, decorations, writing areas.

Added an editing field saved in each entity page.

Added interaction icon on several objects.

Added a sound (Bird House).