Hey everyone, sorry it's been awhile!

Here's another patch giving some much needed love to the game, still to come is controller support, mobile version, cloud saves and more languages!

Oh, and of course, there's also some new games I'm working on... more news on that soon hopefully! ^-^

Danny -