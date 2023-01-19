 Skip to content

Dirge update for 19 January 2023

v0.4.2 - Pilot's Salt, Minions React to Traps, New Flashlight!

v0.4.2 - Pilot's Salt, Minions React to Traps, New Flashlight!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Minions can now hear traps and run to them when they go off!
  • Added Flashlight MKII which is brighter than the standard flashlight.
  • Added Pervitin pharmaceuticals which Hans starts with.
  • Row, row, row your boat. Gently down the stream. Merrily merrily, merrily, merrily. Life is but a dream
  • Added impact SFX for minion attacks
  • Added float-i-ness & clothing simulations to Spirits
  • Added pip icons for regenerations rates on vital bars.
  • Added poison effect from Pervitin and Mushroom Traps

Changes

  • Minion multiplier in lobby is now halved when Revenant selected
  • Sizing of trap sphere on ventilator/water tank traps are now in line with the other traps.
  • Reduced vertical cabinet drawer numbers and randomized,
  • Remove Kiyoshi’s reload speed and replace with stealth, he's now better at evading traps.
  • Revenant no longer takes fall damage in shadow realm.
  • Removed crouch only restriction for Revenant in attic as he is no longer super tall.
  • Food items are now duration based over 10 seconds instead of instantly giving health/stamina.
  • Mushroom Traps now do damage over time instead of instant.
  • Revenant no longer gains health in the shadow realm as well as lowered his regeneration rate in the physical realm.
  • Revenant overall HP has been balanced to affect changes in gameplay.
  • Crypt AnteChamber and Tunnel: Crypt are now considered home territory for the Wraith

Audio Enhancements

by Audio Engineer Nando Cordeiro

  • Added breach shotgun mixed sounds.
  • Added sawed off shotgun mixed sounds.
  • Added tommy gun mixed sounds.
  • Improved revolver so it sounds louder now.
  • Lessened volume of ambient sounds in Quetico (Thanks RagefulRiotOG / recalls1)!!!
  • Improved audio and visual effects of the Mansion Main Menu Map

Performance Optimizations

  • Improved some tick calculations and frequencies to reduce CPU usage.

Improvements

  • Improved death decal blood pools to look and position correctly.
  • Reworked LOD calculations so lower quality models are used only when far away.
  • Improved the Forest Main Menu map with removal of excess sounds and fixed floating characters.
  • Moved around characters in Lobby so they wouldn't float.
  • Improved the UI of the Lobby Browser.
  • Adjusted Quetico collisions to limit collision issues in the hunting cabin.
  • Improved Minion AI where they could get stuck calculating distances

Fixes

  • Fixed hole in Quetico Lodge where players could fall through map. (Thanks RagefulRiotOG / recalls1)!!!
  • Fixed bug where animals would fall through landscapes on ragdolling (Thanks RagefulRiotOG / recalls1)!!!
  • Fixed bug where if you created a passworded lobby all future lobbies would require a password (even if public!) until you restarted game. (Thanks WiseZAURIEL)!!!
  • Fixed issue where dinning room clock trap had its fire sphere at origin
  • Fixed restart sound states on wall clock traps
  • Fixed bug in asynchronous loading of muzzle flash emitters no working for some guns.
  • Fixed bug where coming out of rest you would not relocate to the bottom of the sarcophagus
  • Fixed bug where dropping carriable would turn off flashlight
  • Fixed bug where Rev transition effect would not replicate
  • Fixed bug where Hans could have 2 long guns instead of 2 pistols.
  • Fixed bug where you could have negative energy
  • Fixed bad design where only EXACTLY 0 energy would kick rev back to physical realm
  • Fixed bug in shoulder rotation while spectating.
  • Fixed grammar mistake in Monsters WIN -> Monster WINS
  • Fixed achievement issuance where the host would accidentally received some achievements meant for clients.
  • Fixed bug where using a door or melee would cause you re-equip your weapon
  • Fixed bug where you could get stuck resting in the sarcophagus as the Wraith.

Version: 0.4.2
