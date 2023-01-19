v0.4.2 - Pilot's Salt, Minions React to Traps, New Flashlight!

Additions
- Minions can now hear traps and run to them when they go off!
- Added Flashlight MKII which is brighter than the standard flashlight.
- Added Pervitin pharmaceuticals which Hans starts with.
- Row, row, row your boat. Gently down the stream. Merrily merrily, merrily, merrily. Life is but a dream
- Added impact SFX for minion attacks
- Added float-i-ness & clothing simulations to Spirits
- Added pip icons for regenerations rates on vital bars.
- Added poison effect from Pervitin and Mushroom Traps
Changes
- Minion multiplier in lobby is now halved when Revenant selected
- Sizing of trap sphere on ventilator/water tank traps are now in line with the other traps.
- Reduced vertical cabinet drawer numbers and randomized,
- Remove Kiyoshi’s reload speed and replace with stealth, he's now better at evading traps.
- Revenant no longer takes fall damage in shadow realm.
- Removed crouch only restriction for Revenant in attic as he is no longer super tall.
- Food items are now duration based over 10 seconds instead of instantly giving health/stamina.
- Mushroom Traps now do damage over time instead of instant.
- Revenant no longer gains health in the shadow realm as well as lowered his regeneration rate in the physical realm.
- Revenant overall HP has been balanced to affect changes in gameplay.
- Crypt AnteChamber and Tunnel: Crypt are now considered home territory for the Wraith
Audio Enhancements
by Audio Engineer Nando Cordeiro
- Added breach shotgun mixed sounds.
- Added sawed off shotgun mixed sounds.
- Added tommy gun mixed sounds.
- Improved revolver so it sounds louder now.
- Lessened volume of ambient sounds in Quetico (Thanks RagefulRiotOG / recalls1)!!!
- Improved audio and visual effects of the Mansion Main Menu Map
Performance Optimizations
- Improved some tick calculations and frequencies to reduce CPU usage.
Improvements
- Improved death decal blood pools to look and position correctly.
- Reworked LOD calculations so lower quality models are used only when far away.
- Improved the Forest Main Menu map with removal of excess sounds and fixed floating characters.
- Moved around characters in Lobby so they wouldn't float.
- Improved the UI of the Lobby Browser.
- Adjusted Quetico collisions to limit collision issues in the hunting cabin.
- Improved Minion AI where they could get stuck calculating distances
Fixes
- Fixed hole in Quetico Lodge where players could fall through map. (Thanks RagefulRiotOG / recalls1)!!!
- Fixed bug where animals would fall through landscapes on ragdolling (Thanks RagefulRiotOG / recalls1)!!!
- Fixed bug where if you created a passworded lobby all future lobbies would require a password (even if public!) until you restarted game. (Thanks WiseZAURIEL)!!!
- Fixed issue where dinning room clock trap had its fire sphere at origin
- Fixed restart sound states on wall clock traps
- Fixed bug in asynchronous loading of muzzle flash emitters no working for some guns.
- Fixed bug where coming out of rest you would not relocate to the bottom of the sarcophagus
- Fixed bug where dropping carriable would turn off flashlight
- Fixed bug where Rev transition effect would not replicate
- Fixed bug where Hans could have 2 long guns instead of 2 pistols.
- Fixed bug where you could have negative energy
- Fixed bad design where only EXACTLY 0 energy would kick rev back to physical realm
- Fixed bug in shoulder rotation while spectating.
- Fixed grammar mistake in Monsters WIN -> Monster WINS
- Fixed achievement issuance where the host would accidentally received some achievements meant for clients.
- Fixed bug where using a door or melee would cause you re-equip your weapon
- Fixed bug where you could get stuck resting in the sarcophagus as the Wraith.
Version: 0.4.2
Build:
Changed files in this update