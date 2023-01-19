 Skip to content

Lucie Adult Game HD update for 19 January 2023

Fix pseudo accent for french langage. Conflict with ttf Russia.

  Fix pseudo accent for french langage. Conflict with ttf Russia.
  Fix a little bug, Lucie was spoken instead of Claire in day 4. thx myo.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1938631
Depot 1938632
