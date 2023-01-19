Update Notes for Jan 18

Text Changes:
- Corrected some errors in various character dialogue
Sprite Changes:
- The faeries sprite in Crystal Caverns no longer erroneously changes colour when interacted with
- Corrected a sprite visibility issue in the scene that plays after entering the destroyed town of Ford for the first time, if entering from the South entrance
- Corrected a sprite visibility issue in the scene that plays after exiting Mayor Maple's house
- Corrected a sprite visibility issue in the scene that plays after [spoiler]examining the reports in the Secret Room in Dark Castle[/spoiler]
Other Changes:
- Updated the description of the item 'Treasure Map'
Bug Fixes:
- The items 'Fire Essence', 'Water Essence', and 'Wind Essence' are now properly removed from your inventory when [spoiler]presented at the Lost Shrine[/spoiler]. For old save files, these items will be removed when interacting with the Save Crystal in Dark Castle.
- Morgan now learns the attack command [spoiler]'Change Weapon' upon acquiring the item 'Adventurer's Whip'[/spoiler]. For old save files, this attack command will be learned when interacting with the Save Crystal in Dark Castle.
Changed files in this update