 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tivick'ing! Chronicles update for 19 January 2023

Update Notes for Jan 18

Share · View all patches · Build 10358358 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Text Changes:

  • Corrected some errors in various character dialogue

Sprite Changes:

  • The faeries sprite in Crystal Caverns no longer erroneously changes colour when interacted with
  • Corrected a sprite visibility issue in the scene that plays after entering the destroyed town of Ford for the first time, if entering from the South entrance
  • Corrected a sprite visibility issue in the scene that plays after exiting Mayor Maple's house
  • Corrected a sprite visibility issue in the scene that plays after [spoiler]examining the reports in the Secret Room in Dark Castle[/spoiler]

Other Changes:

  • Updated the description of the item 'Treasure Map'

Bug Fixes:

  • The items 'Fire Essence', 'Water Essence', and 'Wind Essence' are now properly removed from your inventory when [spoiler]presented at the Lost Shrine[/spoiler]. For old save files, these items will be removed when interacting with the Save Crystal in Dark Castle.
  • Morgan now learns the attack command [spoiler]'Change Weapon' upon acquiring the item 'Adventurer's Whip'[/spoiler]. For old save files, this attack command will be learned when interacting with the Save Crystal in Dark Castle.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2135921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link