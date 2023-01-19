 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

不可思异世界 update for 19 January 2023

Optimized loading speed & vampire enhancements

Share · View all patches · Build 10358344 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Optimized the loading speed when switching scenes
    (Obviously, the timing of the scene cuts was a bit of a drag, but that's fixed now!)

  • Vampires are enhanced
    (Increased vampire's luck, guards are not as easy to catch it as before...)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2073141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link