Update v0.7.6

Greetings Survivors! Today we bring you an update focused on polishing details before releasing Svartalfheim, the new Realm!

Young Helga!

We sometimes like to create content for fun because we really enjoy developing this game. While taking a long walk last Friday, the idea of a skin for Helga popped into our minds. We thought it would be so fun to create a younger version of our Helga, as she’s also a very loved character. Her owls Ase and Eir would be baby birds at that point in Helga’s timeline, and the idea came to life on the weekend! We hope you enjoy it as much as we do!

Quality of Life

Ultrawide

We want the game to be as accessible as possible, so we have been working on making it viewable on all kinds of screens, including Ultrawide.

Others

Scroll added to the Constellation passive Relics!

Ascensions are now available in the Glossary too!

Descriptions of how to unlock Ascensions now show the name of the Relic they belong to.

You may now delete your progress in the options panel.

Game saving and loading has been improved, giving priority to Steam saving to avoid possible game losses.

Translations

Many thanks to our discord community that is helping us to translate the game.

New language, Dutch, has been added. Thanks to JenTheBluePanda .

. German texts in the Interface and Characters have been fixed. Thanks to Grospii , OrkBolg , langehaaregrueneaugen , kev_0gw , m4gerqu4rk , Hestrie and Fridu .

, , , , , and . Polish texts have been fixed. Thanks to gerrard725.

Fixes

In some cases, Steam got disconnected while playing and some achievements wouldn’t appear as completed.

Yggdrasil: points from certain upgrades couldn’t be removed in some cases.

Some upgrades that shouldn’t be available would stay unlocked as the Yggdrasil links were not working properly.

Twitch options available in the configuration panel have been improved.

Fixed a bug that while standing still with Axeldör's hammer, some projectiles did not fire.

If you have any suggestions, issues or any kind of feedback, don't hesitate to contact us:

🔸 Discord.

🔸 Steam Community.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2068280/Nordic_Ashes_Survivors_of_Ragnarok/