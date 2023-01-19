[Announcement] Bug Fixes/Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 10358214 · Last edited 19 January 2023 – 15:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!

Bug fixes and improvements have been updated.

<Correções de Bug/Melhorias>

Fixed a bug where the effect of Decanee's necklace did not appear

We will keep trying our best for GrandChase Classic.

Thank you.