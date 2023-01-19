 Skip to content

Firefight update for 19 January 2023

5.3.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added Japanese: tanks, infantry and anti-tank guns
  • added German: SdKfz 250/8,9 and 11, SdKfz 251/16, 17 and 22
  • added French: Renault R40, 75mm M1897 field gun
  • added British: SAS, A43 Black Prince, Universal Carrier with Boys ATrifle
  • added US: 75 and 105mm howitzers
  • buy/sell artillery in Custom battles
  • re-position your flag in Custom battles

Changed files in this update

Firefight Content Depot 500191
