- added Japanese: tanks, infantry and anti-tank guns
- added German: SdKfz 250/8,9 and 11, SdKfz 251/16, 17 and 22
- added French: Renault R40, 75mm M1897 field gun
- added British: SAS, A43 Black Prince, Universal Carrier with Boys ATrifle
- added US: 75 and 105mm howitzers
- buy/sell artillery in Custom battles
- re-position your flag in Custom battles
Firefight update for 19 January 2023
5.3.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
