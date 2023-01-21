 Skip to content

sheepChat update for 21 January 2023

Release 1.9.93

21 January 2023

Release 1.9.93

Update the kernel and protocols.
Optimize the speed of chat and servers.
Fixes problems with incorrect chat display for the widget.
Fixes incorrect displaying of normal/in-game chat window when starting chat.

