0.9.7.0 - Furniture And Optimization

This update adds more options to building your office with new furniture and wall colors. Wall and floor materials are also adjusted to be little better looking.
Comic market processing is also heavily optimized. It should be several times faster now
Trash Can - Good place for bad ideas. Bonus to chemistry
Snack Machine - All unhealthy snacks available. Break spot and work speed bonus
Plant 2 - Just like plant 1
Microwave Oven - Place to heat up food. Break spot and work speed boost
Pile Of Comics - You can pretend you are studying when reading these. Development bonus
Cabinet Counter - Counter with cabinets. Decoration bonus
Fax Machine - High tech machine to make work easier. Work speed bonus
Fancy Arm Chair - Nice looking chair. Decoration bonus and break spot
Fancy Bookshelf - Nice looking bookshelf. Decoration and development bonus
Changes
- Weekly market processing is much faster now
- Visual updates to company info window
- Market share list is now based on monthly sales instead of weekly
- Adjusted lighting in all maps
- When selecting worker for
- New wall materials
- New Furniture
- More names to random name generation
- Worker selection button in comic creation shows amount of comics they are working on
- Various UI adjustments
Fixes
- Small info window UI was not displaying sales correctly
- Break need was not saved and loaded correctly
- Auto assigning offices was crashing the game under some circumstances
Changed files in this update