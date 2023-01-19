 Skip to content

Engine Evolution 2022 update for 19 January 2023

Update 2022.0.10

Share · View all patches · Build 10358121 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Formula physics is now faster; it is now more similar to the old physics, using new code.
  • The game remembers the last selected vehicle after the restart.
  • Few minor bug fixes
  • The FULL RELEASE of the 2022 version is near. I will be happy to hear any bug reports from you!

