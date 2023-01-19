- Formula physics is now faster; it is now more similar to the old physics, using new code.
- The game remembers the last selected vehicle after the restart.
- Few minor bug fixes
- The FULL RELEASE of the 2022 version is near. I will be happy to hear any bug reports from you!
Engine Evolution 2022 update for 19 January 2023
Update 2022.0.10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update