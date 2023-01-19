January Hotfix #19.1

Hello everyone,

We have a new hotfix for you, taking care of several crashes, bugs, and more!

We're adding campaigns related to each of the gods. Now, when you choose your god, you're also choosing your Main Campaign on Eo, so choose well. Each religious campaign is also connected to the god's place in the world, or how to make the god stronger. If you're not religious, just don't follow the objectives in this campaign. We also took care of several issues reported by players.

As ever, thank you to everyone who took the time to report these issues to us.

CRASHES AND BLOCKERS

Fixed a crash that would occur when attacking while swimming.

Fixed a crash that would occur when swimming too far away.

MULTIPLAYER

Dialogues are not closing now when other players open their dialogue box.

GAMEPLAY

New religious campaigns now in the Quest Panel (press O).

Fixed projectiles without gravity.

Rebalanced the Crocodile to be stronger and Wolf to be weaker.