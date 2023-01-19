Update 0.1.4.1 Patch Notes

Bug Fixes
Save/Load:
- Fix for save files being deleted when trying to overwrite saves in some circumstances.
- Fix for some instances of being unable to successfully save during a playthrough.
- Highlight all parts of Tunnels when O2 lens is active in a loaded game.
Sonar:
- Fixed issue where sonar UI would break and block further use if a sonar tower was deleted during recharge.
UI:
- Fix for Fullscreen menus getting stuck open in some circumstances.
Crew Relations:
- Crew Relations Recent Death Affecter is now removed properly.
Exploration:
- Narrative expedition events will auto complete if point of interest event has already been done.
- Close crew assignment window on send sub button clicked.
Buildings:
- Fix for Submarine command O2 and Power requirements showing 0.
Balancing:
(Some will only affect new playthroughs, rather than existing saves)
- Added 10 aluminium to starting resources
- Rebalanced tech nodes for air purifier and reinforced drill bits
- Added 2 more small quartz deposits (seagrass dunes and kelp forest)
- Added new resource rewards for early objectives (Added folder to Objective outcomes and moved PoI resource reward scriptable objects into their own folder)
