Surviving the Abyss update for 19 January 2023

Update 0.1.4.1 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

Save/Load:

  • Fix for save files being deleted when trying to overwrite saves in some circumstances.
  • Fix for some instances of being unable to successfully save during a playthrough.
  • Highlight all parts of Tunnels when O2 lens is active in a loaded game.

Sonar:

  • Fixed issue where sonar UI would break and block further use if a sonar tower was deleted during recharge.

UI:

  • Fix for Fullscreen menus getting stuck open in some circumstances.

Crew Relations:

  • Crew Relations Recent Death Affecter is now removed properly.

Exploration:

  • Narrative expedition events will auto complete if point of interest event has already been done.
  • Close crew assignment window on send sub button clicked.

Buildings:

  • Fix for Submarine command O2 and Power requirements showing 0.

Balancing:
(Some will only affect new playthroughs, rather than existing saves)

  • Added 10 aluminium to starting resources
  • Rebalanced tech nodes for air purifier and reinforced drill bits
  • Added 2 more small quartz deposits (seagrass dunes and kelp forest)
  • Added new resource rewards for early objectives (Added folder to Objective outcomes and moved PoI resource reward scriptable objects into their own folder)

